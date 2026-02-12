The 'Glassdoor for News': Ex-Anchor Launches Platform for Journalists to Rate Work Environments

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Former news anchor Valeria Sistrunk has officially announced the launch of RateMyStation, a pioneering digital platform that brings unprecedented transparency to the broadcast journalism industry. Often described as the "Glassdoor for News," the platform provides a secure, anonymous space for journalists, producers, and newsroom staff to rate their work environments, share experiences, and advocate for healthier professional cultures.

The inspiration for RateMyStation stems from Sistrunk's personal experiences navigating toxic newsroom dynamics. Recognizing a systemic lack of accountability in the industry, she developed the platform to empower media professionals with the data necessary to make informed career decisions. By centralizing reviews on management, pay equity, and workplace safety, the site aims to bridge the information gap between station leadership and prospective employees.

Advocacy Through Accountability

RateMyStation serves as a dual-purpose tool for both employees and newsroom leaders. For journalists, it offers a collective voice to highlight excellence or signal red flags regarding newsroom morale. For station groups and local managers, the platform provides a clear metric of internal reputation, offering a roadmap to improve retention and foster more supportive environments. The initiative focuses on the specific challenges of the media industry, including high-pressure deadlines, contract negotiations, and the mental health toll of daily news cycles.

The platform's expansion includes a curated merchandise shop featuring products designed to resonate with the unique lifestyle of media professionals. Proceeds from the shop directly support the platform's mission to provide advocacy resources and maintain the digital infrastructure required for verified, anonymous reporting. This integrated approach ensures that RateMyStation remains an independent resource committed to the long-term well-being of the journalistic community.

A Community-Driven Approach to Reform

Beyond simple ratings, RateMyStation fosters a sense of community among broadcast professionals who often feel isolated in their regional markets. By highlighting the reality of daily operations within specific stations and ownership groups, the platform encourages a broader industry conversation regarding labor standards and professional ethics. The goal of the platform is to provide the clarity and foresight that many professionals lack earlier in their careers. By sharing collective experiences, the platform seeks to dismantle toxic cycles and celebrate the stations that truly value their talent.

Sistrunk's vision for the platform is one of systemic change, moving the industry toward a future where transparency is the standard rather than the exception. This initiative marks a significant step forward in professional advocacy, providing the necessary tools to ensure that the people responsible for telling the world's stories are themselves treated with dignity and respect within their own workplaces.

To join the community, browse newsroom reviews, or visit the advocacy shop, please visit https://ratemystation.com.

About RateMyStation

RateMyStation is the premier transparency platform dedicated to the broadcast news industry. Founded by a veteran news anchor, the site provides a centralized hub for newsroom employees to rate their employers, compare benefits, and share authentic workplace experiences. Through its commitment to anonymity and advocacy, RateMyStation empowers media professionals to navigate their careers with confidence while encouraging station owners to prioritize healthy, equitable work environments. Learn more at ratemystation.com.

