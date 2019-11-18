The Glenlivet® 14 Year Old And Don C Unveil Partnership With Limited Edition Sweater In Celebration Of Breaking Traditions In Luxury Fashion & Scotch

The evening sparked conversation around what it means to break traditions within the luxury spirits and streetwear categories with unexpected cocktails a disruptive panel discussion featuring a new generation of originals and The Glenlivet Drop Shop mobile air stream, where guests created custom designs and got a first look at the whisky brand's latest collaborations with notable designers, including Don C's limited edition sweater. The Glenlivet's Drop Shop experience sets a new standard within the Scotch whisky education process and aims to provide consumers with information to open-up the category for those who may not normally drink Scotch.

"As a designer who values breaking traditions in the streetwear world and beyond, Don C is a natural partner for bringing The Glenlivet 14 Year Old to the forefront of setting new standards within the luxury spirit category," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. "Together with Don C, The Glenlivet strives to break down barriers within our categories so premium fashion designs and Scotch whisky are more inclusive for all."

"I am excited to partner with The Glenlivet 14 Year Old to change perceptions and open up Scotch whisky to a new, progressive audience, just as I have worked to bridge the gap between luxury fashion and streetwear," said Don C, founder of Just Don.

The Glenlivet x Don C Sweater

Beginning November 18, fans in the U.S. can enter for the chance to win one of just ten limited edition sweaters available to consumers by following The Glenlivet on its U.S. social channels and visiting TheGlenlivetDonCSweeps.com. Grounded in Don C's luxury street-style roots and inspired by The Glenlivet 14 Year Old bottle's purple colorway, the limited edition crewneck features premium, French terry with an athletic jersey-style screen-print design of the letter "G" on the front and number "14" on the back. Just as the dynamic duo celebrates the unexpected; the sweater features a hidden zip pocket that folds into the shape of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old whisky bottle.

Driving Conversation around originality and challenging conventions

Along with Stephen Malbon, founder of Malbon Golf, and Mike Cherman, founder of Chinatown Market, Don C also shared his views on breaking traditions within the fashion space in a panel discussion sponsored by The Glenlivet and moderated by Hypebeast's Courtney Kenefick. The three creatives discussed taking risks and breaking traditions in luxury-wear with their progressive take on fashion.

Popping Up the Drop Shop

With its mobile experiential "Drop Shop," The Glenlivet gave guests access to unique experiential integrations featuring 14 Year Old– from a Style Section that brought to life the spirit and style of the brand and displayed apparel collaborations with Don C and Stephen Malbon, to an Innovation Station that offered education on the unique tasting notes of the 14 Year Old marque, to a Creation Station where guests could craft their own brand-inspired t-shirts and tote bags. The collaboration with Don C is the latest example of how the storied Scotch whisky brand is disrupting the category with innovative expressions, non-traditional partnerships and creative activations aimed at transforming perceptions of single malt Scotch whisky while making The Glenlivet a more contemporary, versatile and approachable liquid.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is available for an MSRP of $54.99 (750ml) and is the first expression to launch since the brand unveiled a fresh new look and campaign earlier this year. For more information on The Glenlivet or The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, visit TheGlenlivet.com and follow the brand on social for the latest updates @TheGlenlivet_US (Instagram and Twitter) and @TheGlenlivetUS (Facebook).

