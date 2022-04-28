The Glenrothes Invites You To Look Beyond 36 Years of Scotch Whisky Through First-of-Its-Kind NFT from Applauded New Yorker Artist

In an artistic collaboration with illustrator Maddie Dai, the Scotch whisky unleashes an enchanting NFT providing access to exclusive, real-world experiences

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its birth in 1879, The Glenrothes rewards those who choose to look beyond the ordinary. Today, the storied distillery meets contemporary curiosity with The Glenrothes 36 Year Old Single Cask Scotch whisky. With only 168 bottles available, the rare, limited single malt includes a non-fungible token (NFT) designed by The New Yorker illustrator Maddie Dai, who has melded the iconic worlds of Scotland and New York City to extend the whisky experience beyond the bottle.

Upon purchase of The Glenrothes 36 Year Old, consumers will first experience the NFT artwork on the whisky's packaging before receiving it in their digital wallets. Maddie Dai's black and white etch – which pays homage to the iconic New Yorker style – transforms through unexpected moments where Scotland and New York come to life. A once-static image will surprise whisky lovers with subtle movements that reveal special elements found in Maddie's art. Furthermore, Maddie's monochrome sketch will be enhanced through strokes of color highlighting both the whisky and the two worlds that inspired its creation.

"The Glenrothes is a hidden gem among single malt Scotch whiskies, one with a storied background, prized by those who care to look beyond the norm and understand the rewards that can follow," said Gregory Cozzolino, Marketing Director of Breakthrough Brands at Edrington. "Today's release embodies the ethos of what it means to explore beyond what is expected and cherish a deeper perspective, by starting with a complex, beautifully balanced whisky, then inviting exploration of a bigger world that bridges The Glenrothes and New York City through the vessel of an NFT that our innovative founders undoubtedly would have embraced."

The Glenrothes NFT will live on the forward-thinking Solana, one of the most sustainable blockchains in the market. The NFT experience not only compliments the value of the limited 36-year-old bottle of whisky, but offers a unique opportunity for purchasers to delve deeper into the story of The Glenrothes distillery. To further be immersed in The Glenrothes world, consumers will also have the opportunity to attend rare and exclusive real-life experiences in New York City and across the globe, including the potential to tour the distillery – which traditionally has been closed to visitors.

Like all Glenrothes Exclusive Single Cask releases, The Glenrothes 36 Year Old aged patiently at the distillery's on-site cooperage in a sherry-seasoned refill hogshead cask. The result is a delicate, balanced experience of orange zest and vanilla sweetness, light oak and gentle spice.

"This individual cask was identified years ago as something special. When it reached 36 years, the liquid was considered optimal in terms of its maturation and flavor development," said Laura Rampling, Master Whisky Maker for The Glenrothes. "This wonderful liquid has all the typical fruity character of The Glenrothes as well as notes of fresh almonds which are often apparent in our older editions. There is also a unique fragrance to it, including hints of rose oil and gentle spice, which are a product of its aging in this particular cask."

The Glenrothes 36 Year Old 1978 Single Cask #3631 has an SRP of $3,600 and is available at select fine spirits retailers across the U.S. and online exclusively through ReserveBar.com. To look beyond, visit TheGlenrothes.com and join the #SpiritOfRothes at @theglenrothes.

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Ripe peaches, candied peel, sweet ground ginger, fresh almonds, and a hint of rose oil fragrance

Taste: Tropical fruit and orange zest balanced with vanilla sweetness, light oak and gentle spice

Finish: Richly sweet, fruity and gently fragrant

About The Glenrothes

The Glenrothes distillery has been making whisky quietly, and without compromise, since 1879. Its rich and rounded, award-winning single malt is crafted by a community of whisky makers in a hands-on, no-frills distillery in Rothes, Scotland, nestled and nurtured by the river Spey. Their craftspeople remain respectful of tradition, yet ever-curious about what could be – passion-driven with a penchant to Look Beyond.

From the mashing room to the stillhouse to Master Whisky Maker Laura Rampling, everyone who expertly contributes at the distillery supports the values – or "Four Corners" – that have guided The Glenrothes from its very beginnings.

About Edrington

Edrington's vision is that we will give more by building the world's leading portfolio of exceptional super premium spirits.

Our strategy is to intensify our focus on becoming the world's leading super premium brand builder. The Macallan is our central focus supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing Single Malt category and Naked in the Blended Malt category.

We have strategic partnerships with Wyoming Whiskey, Noble Oak Bourbon and London No. 3 Gin in the dynamic American Whiskey and Gin categories.

Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky and Brugal premium rum in the Dominican Republic.

Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,500 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over 70% employed overseas. We own our route to market in 15 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.

Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Mexico City, Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit https://www.edrington.com, and to find our brands visit https://www.findourspirits.com.

Our principal shareholder is The Robertson Trust, which has donated over £300m to charitable causes since 1961.

Our business model is underpinned by the Edrington values of giving, integrity, excellence and respect.

