The Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market is expected to grow by USD 292.42 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period
Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market and it is poised to grow by USD 292.42 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing polyester applications across various industries.In addition, increasing biodiesel production is anticipated to boost the growth of the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market is segmented as below:
Application:
PTT
Polyurethane
Personal Care And Detergents
Others
Geographic Segmentation:
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth
This study identifies increasing biodiesel production as the prime reasons driving the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market, including some of the vendors such as Connect Chemicals GmbH, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Merck KGaA, METabolic EXplorer, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. and Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
