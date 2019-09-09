NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global 3D cell culture market is estimated to project a CAGR of 12.06% during the forecast period 2019-2027. An increase in demand for transplanting organs and tissue engineering for the treatment of chronic diseases is expected to 3D cell culture market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813126/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

The growing demand for 3D cell culture platforms, technological advancements, increasing focus on regenerative medicine, rising investments in cell-based research, are the factors estimated to contribute to the growth of global 3D culture cell market.The shift from conventional cell culture method to 3D cell culture technique due to its expanding application in biological research is estimated to drive the growth of the market.



On the other hand, the expenditure with regards to the implementation of 3D cell culture, dearth of skilled professionals, and inconsistency in results are estimated to restrain the growth of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global 3D cell culture market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.The Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the developing infrastructure and the rising awareness of technologies in health care.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the major players of the market are Insphero, 3D Biotek LLC, Emulate, Lonza Group Ag, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Corning Inc., among others.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market.

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation caters to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. 3D BIOTEK LLC

2. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

3. CORNING INC.

4. EMULATE

5. GE HEALTHCARE

6. INSPHERO

7. LONZA GROUP AG

8. MERCK KGAA

9. NANO3D BIOSCIENCES, INC.

10. PROMOCELL GMBH

11. TECAN TRADING AG.

12. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

13. VWR INTERNATIONAL, LLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813126/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

