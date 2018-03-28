LONDON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360528







The global 3D display market size is expected to reach USD 204.16 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. Surging demand for enhanced imaging and viewing experience is estimated to be one of the key trends augmenting the market. Rising use of 3D technologies across a variety of applications in several industries will further boost market growth.



North America was the leading revenue contributor in 2016.However, it is projected that Asia Pacific will witness significant growth and become the highest revenue generating regional market by 2025.



Robust growth of the entertainment and gaming industries, especially in Japan, China, and India, is poised to play a vital role in revving up the adoption rate over the forecast period.Presence of major OEMs is contributing significantly toward regional growth.



Stereoscopic 3D products are useful in numerous applications including TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers.Key players in the market have introduced compatibility in HMD with minimum hardware requirement.



Multinational conglomerates such as Sony and Samsung prominently operate in the business of HMD.



Emerging display technologies such as OLED are likely to gain increased market penetration over the forecast period owing to increasing implementation in various devices, thereby offering improved picture quality and performance. However, lack of compatible content and high cost of these products are expected to negatively impact the overall market.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The HMD product segment is anticipated to witness significant growth at a CAGR of over 25.0% from 2017 to 2025. The growth of the segment can be attributed to advancements in the technology and lower prices of these displays

• The stereoscopic segment represented more than two thirds of the market revenue in 2016. Advancements in autostereoscopic technology are poised to trigger the growth of this segment

• The OLED segment is projected to post a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of OLED displays in numerous electronic devices such as TV, smartphones, tablets, and laptops

• TV was the most prominent application segment in 2016, representing closet to 75.0% of the overall market revenue. Consumer electronics manufacturers (CEMs) are trying to enhance viewing experience of users by incorporating 3D display technologies

• Asia Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth over the forecast period. Changing consumer preferences in developing economies and flourishing entertainment and gaming industries are escalating the demand for 3D displays

• Global players include Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Sharp, Panasonic, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm. These key players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as investments in R&D, product innovation, and M&A activities to acquire larger industry share.



