Global 3D-printed Footwear Market: About this market

This 3D-printed footwear market analysis considers sales for both men and women segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of 3D-printed footwear in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the men segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of numerous and various types of 3D-printed footwear for men will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global 3D-printed footwear report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new product launches, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear, and growing vendor focus on expanding DTC channels. However, challenges such as lack of in-house expertise, limited availability of 3D-printed footwear, and limited availability of materials to manufacture 3D-printed footwear may hamper the growth of the 3D-printed footwear industry over the forecast period.







Global 3D-printed Footwear Market: Overview

Increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear

Vendors are increasingly offering customized 3D-printed footwear to increase sales. Vendors are allowing customization of every component of 3D-printed footwear, ranging from the material used to the color to the sole. This factor is increasing the customer base for the market vendors. Therefore, increasing emphasis on personalized 3D-printed footwear will boost the growth of the market. The global 3D-printed footwear market is expected to record a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period.

Innovations in 3D printing

Vendors are collaborating with 3D printing technology providers to manufacture 3D-printed footwear through additive manufacturing. To increase production volumes, enhance the operational cost, and reduce manufacturing time vendors and 3D printing technology providers are developing machines with simple controls and remote self-monitoring. Therefore, increasing innovations in 3D printing will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global 3D-printed footwear market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D-printed footwear producers, which include adidas AG, ECCO Sko AS, New Balance, Nike Inc., and Under Armour Inc.

Also, the 3D-printed footwear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



