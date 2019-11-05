The global 3D printing metal materials market at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: About this market

This 3D printing metal materials market analysis considers sales from medical and healthcare, aerospace and defense, tool and mold making, academic institutions, automotive, and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of 3D printing metal materials in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2019, the medical and healthcare segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing application in prosthetics will play a significant role in the medical and healthcare segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global 3D printing metal materials market report looks at factors such as increased demand for 3D printing aerospace sector, increasing adoption of additive manufacturing, and growing focus of governments on developing 3D printing. However, easy availability of substitutes, slowdown in manufacturing sector in China, and requirement for training and skilled workforce may hamper the growth of the 3D printing metal materials industry over the forecast period.

Global 3D Printing Metal Materials Market: Overview

Increasing demand for 3D printing in aerospace sector

3D printing metal materials are increasingly used in aircraft engines, owing to their high strength and wear resistance. 3D printing is a cost-effective approach to manufacture panels, seat trays, framework, and overhead storage compartments in the aerospace sector. These materials help in fuel efficiency and reduce emissions as well as increase the overall energy efficiency of engines due to their low weight. Also, the production of complex geometries and shapes is convenient with 3D printing metal materials as it does not require direct review from humans. Thus, the growing adoption of 3D printing metal materials will lead to the expansion of the global 3D printing metal materials market at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for high-performance materials

The demand for high-performance materials is increasing among various end-user owing to wear-resistance properties. Among the several types of high-performance materials,3D printing metal materials are preferred widely, owing to their properties such as high temperature resistance and thermal shock resistance, as well as non-conductive nature. In other high-performance engine applications, such as aerospace and defense and marine, 3D printing metal materials are used to provide increased fuel efficiency. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global 3D printing metal materials market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing metal materials manufacturers, that include 3D Systems Inc., BASF SE, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, General Electric Co., Graphite Additive Manufacturing, Höganäs AB, Markforged Inc., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB

Also, the 3D printing metal materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



