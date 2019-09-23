NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global 3D Projector Market: About this market



This 3D projector market analysis considers sales from digital light processing (DLP), liquid crystal display (LCD), and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) technologies. Our analysis also considers the sales of 3D projector in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the DLP segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as ease of maintenance will play a significant role in the DLP segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global 3D projector market report looks at factors such as the use of advanced technologies in the education sector, rising adoption of 3D projectors in theaters and cinema halls, and growing commercial and residential construction. However, high costs in comparison to traditional projectors, operational constraints with DLP projectors, and high availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the 3D projector industry over the forecast period.



Global 3D Projector Market: Overview



Use of advanced technologies in the education sector



The education system is becoming more efficient and effective with the infusion of advanced technologies in schools around the globe. These technologies include touchscreen tablets and computers, interactive whiteboards, 3D projectors, and flat-panel technology. The growing use of 3D projectors to enhance the learning experience will lead to the expansion of the global 3D projector market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



The growing popularity of laser projectors



Laser projectors not only produce richer and more precise colors but also exhibits higher efficiency, low noise, greater speed, and longer life. Such benefits are encouraging several vendors to provide laser technology in 3D projectors. The rising popularity of laser projectors is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global 3D projector market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D projectors manufacturers, that include Acer Inc., Barco NV, BenQ Corp., Canon Inc., Coretronic Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and ViewSonic Corp.



Also, the 3D projector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



