The Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

3D reconstruction technology is a process utilized to capture the appearance and shape of real objects. This process can be performed either by passive or active methods. This technology contains tools that give a three-dimensional framework of a particular operation or product. These tools aid project managers, laborers, and site engineers in clearly understanding the product in a virtualized environment.

The tools of 3D reconstruction technology make a digital model of a process or item in 3 dimensions. This provides a better virtual understanding of the product/operation with these design tools, decreasing waste, enhancing efficiency, and reducing production costs. 3D reconstruction accurately represents physical objects in 3D and digital environments.

Making a 3D model of a thing takes input as data like 2D images, shot from a particular angle or a scan of the physical object itself. By fusing 2D CAD drawings with 3D models, the 3D reconstruction method in civil engineering can digitally represent a structure's functional and physical characteristics while also simulating how those features will change with time.

Active reconstruction consists of some form of interference between a sensor and the object being reconstructed, such as scanning an object or taking photographs of it. At the same time, passive 3D reconstruction uses sensors that receive data without interfering with the object, like devices that receive light from distant stars.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The widespread of COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the growth of the 3D reconstruction market. The technology has witnessed a decline in the initial months of COVID from the end-use industry verticals other than the healthcare sector, which includes real estate, automotive, etc. The real estate and automotive industries faced a decline in sales due to the imposed restriction on construction activities and the temporary closure of manufacturing industries. This has resulted in the constrained adoption of 3D reconstruction technologies from these sectors.

Market Growth Factors

3D Construction Tools for Restoration and Preservation of Heritage Sites

There is a rise in the awareness to protect historical heritage sites to preserve the culture of different regions. Governments and international organizations are undertaking initiatives to preserve and reconstruct monuments to increase awareness about their history. The growing importance of preserving and maintaining cultural heritage sites as they are considered a social, cultural, and economic resource, has increased the utilization of 3D reconstruction technology. As a 3D reconstruction software aids in creating images of historical monuments that are not complete or objects that are decaying.

Rising Usage in the Healthcare Sector

The healthcare sector is experiencing significant growth in 3D reconstruction technology compared to its counterparts. Because 3D reconstruction is used in the medical field to understand the medical conditions of the patient's better, and also 3D images play an essential role in diagnosis and treatment. Medical 3D reconstruction refers to establishing a mathematical model suitable for computer processing and representation of 3D objects. It is the basis for processing, operating, and analyzing its properties in a computer environment. It is also a powerful technology for establishing virtual reality that expresses the objective world in a computer.

Market Restraining Factor

Issues Regarding Equipment and Location

The scenario of an electrical substation is an extensive outdoor environment with diverse elements that have various scales (towers, transformer, transmission cables, etc.) that influence the model's reconstruction process and data acquisition. Also, there are issues related to the environment's configuration and elements. Numerous pieces of equipment in electrical substations are close to one another or have high dimensions, which can cause visibility problems and in the visual capturing process.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The software segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share in the 3D reconstruction technology market in 2021. The growth is due to the assistance provided by 3D reconstruction in the simulation, planning, and supervision of medical treatments by improving accuracy. 3D scanning can be beneficial in numerous applications. It may make a valid three-dimensional model and leverage 3D printing technology by utilizing online 3D printing services.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Active and Passive. The passive segment registered a substantial revenue share in the 3D reconstruction technology market in 2021. This is because the 3D imaging technology in underwater applications is increasing. The usage is significantly rising in domains like monitoring marine flora & fauna, mapping enormous regions, and surveying submerged artifacts. Multi-view 3D reconstruction is getting popularized in underwater photography since it just takes a standard camera to capture a series of overlapping images of the environment under ambient (passive technique) or artificial lighting.

Deployment Mode Outlook

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. The on premise segment procured a significant revenue share in the 3D reconstruction technology market in 2021. The growth is because this software and technology are located within the bounds of an enterprise. Generally, in the company's data center instead of running remotely in the cloud or on hosted servers.

Organization Size Outlook

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprise segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the 3D reconstruction technology market in 2021. The growth is because obtaining a 3D model of factory machinery and the floor may be used to display Digital-Twin models which is desirable in many situations. Also, present 3D reconstruction solutions employ high-end sensors which serve with potential benefits to large firms.

Vertical Outlook

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Construction & Architecture, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Education, Government & Public Safety, Media & Entertainment and Others. The construction & architecture segment generated the largest revenue share in the 3D reconstruction technology market in 2021. This is because of the 3D surface prototype of an object, which helps diagnose wear in machining tools and the measurement of the contact area between work-pieces. They also aid in milling cutters, non-destructive testing of cracks inside machine parts, and real-time rail/wheel system monitoring.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America region dominated the 3D reconstruction technology market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is attributable to increasingly well-developed infrastructure, propelling the usage of the latest technologies like 3D reconstruction. 3D reconstruction is majorly utilized for medical purposes in the region. These techniques were created for patients suffering from microtia, a rare congenital disease in which one or both outer ears are deformed or missing at birth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Autodesk, Inc., Bentley Systems, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Matterport, Inc., 3DHISTECH Ltd., Pix4D SA, NavVis GmbH, Skyline Software Systems Inc., Photo Mess Systems AG, and Agisoft LLC.

Strategies involved in 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

2022-Nov: Bentley Systems Incorporated added new features to its iTwin Platform. This is a cloud-based platform used for analysing and visualizing digital twins of infrastructure assets. This upgradation would enhance the interoperability and scope of infrastructure data used by owner-operators and engineering firms to create digital twins and leverage them in construction, operations workflows and design.

Aug-2021: 3DHISTECH released 3DView, an application that creates 3D reconstructions of 2D serial sections. This launched tool would rebuild the original tissue from its continuous sections. As per the user's need, this 3D image can be sliced, zoomed and rotated.

Jun-2021: 3DHISTECH launched QuantCenter, a multiple-module image analysis platform built to quantify whole-slide in molecular pathology and histopathology. QuantCenter would provide maximum flexibility to researchers in quantitative image analysis. This would deliver exceptional research results.

Mar-2021: Bentley Systems, Inc. unveiled OpenTower iQ, a digital twin solution for telecom towers providing predictive design and 3D visualisation. This product would help in maintaining the accuracy of the models and modifying the existing towers. Additionally, this would automate the repetitive work of making as-built models and use AI to identify important components.

Nov-2020: Pix4D released Pix4Dcatch to acquire a ground image. This launch allows users to develop ground-based 3D models with the help of iOS mobiles. Pix4Dcatch permits every user to get terrestrial data to digitize the space around them and convert it into 3D Models.

May-2019: Alphatec Holdings Inc. unveiled IdentiTi-PC Porous Titanium Interbody Implant System for Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion Procedures. These implants would deliver better results as compared to other titanium implants. These launched implants would supplement the Company's current portfolio of PEEK implants. Moreover, these would allow ATEC to target a wide market of surgeons preferring titanium.

Jan-2019: Matterport launched Matterport Cloud 3.0. This is a subscription-based platform for 3D capture. Matterport Cloud 3.0 would improve the power of the company's Pro2 camera. Additionally, this would allow users to convert 360-degree and panoramic imagery from common spherical lens cameras into 3D models.

