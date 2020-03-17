NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global 3D rendering services market is projected to garner a CAGR of 22.21% during the forecast period, 2020-2028. The attributed market growth factors are the increasing demand for real-time rendering and swifter decision-making capabilities, the growing adoption of 3D rendering services, and the rising need for real-time visualization in planning and designing.

MARKET INSIGHTS

3D rendering is a two-dimensional representation of the 3D wireframe model and has grown considerably due to the growing applications across several industries. It is also used in the construction industry, where a 3D model of architecture or an interior design plan is provided to the consumers. The 3D rendering services are rapidly gaining traction as a result of several benefits like cost-effective pricing, superior quality, availability of software & infrastructure, etc. In recent years, 3D rendering has become one of the essential tools for designers. The digital advancement in the construction sector has resulted in increased adoption of 3D rendering services. 3D interior visualizations aid the designers in providing essential presentations to their clients.

The 3D rendering market also entails significant demand for customized solutions.Thus, vendors are offering more innovative solutions to help companies further reinforce their positions in the overall market.



However, the lack of skilled professionals and a general lack of knowledge is hindering the growth of the market.The latest trend of cloud deployment and services is evaluated to be beneficial for the market growth.



The adoption of 3D rendering services projected to result in lucrative growth opportunities for advertisers and marketers.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segmentation of the global 3D rendering services market includes the market analysis of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. As of 2019, the North American market region dominates the market with a revenue share of 37.47%. The revenue share aspect of the market region is credited to the flourishing construction sector and the rising utilization of 3D rendering services for marketing activities in the construction sector.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the renowned companies operating in the market are Adobe Inc, Autodesk Inc, Flatworld Solutions Pvt Ltd, Corel Corporation, 3D Animation Services, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. 3D ANIMATION SERVICES

2. ADOBE INC

3. AUTODESK INC

4. COREL CORPORATION

5. FLATWORLD SOLUTIONS PVT LTD

6. NVIDIA CORPORATION

7. RAYVAT RENDERING

8. SIEMENS AG

9. TESLA OUTSOURCING SERVICES

10. XPRESSRENDERING

11. V RENDER

12. EASY RENDER

13. ARCHI CGI

14. POWER RENDERING

15. BRICK VISUAL



