The Global 5G Services Market is forecast to grow by $311.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period

Global 5G Services Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the 5G services market and is forecast to grow by $311.93 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.13% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5G services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing R&D and deployment of 5G network, government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity, and growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity.

The 5G services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Consumers

Enterprises

By Communication Technology

eMBB

FWA

mMTC

uRLLC

By Geography

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

and South America

This study identifies the adoption of 5G networks for smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G services market growth during the next few years. Also, growing number of pre-commercial 5G trials and strategic collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 5G services market covers the following areas:

5G services market sizing

5G services market forecast

5G services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G services market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Bell Canada, Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat, kt corp., MTN Group Ltd., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., Rogers Communications Inc., Saudi Telecom Co., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., T Mobile US Inc., Telefonica SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the 5G services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

