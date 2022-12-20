The Global 5G Testing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $515.76 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the 5G testing equipment market and it is poised to grow by $515.76 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5G testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services, increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of urban population, and growing R&D and deployment of 5G network.



The 5G testing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Oscilloscopes

â€¢ Signal generators

â€¢ Signal analyzers

â€¢ Network analyzers

â€¢ Others



By End-user

â€¢ Telecom equipment manufacturers

â€¢ Original device manufacturers

â€¢ Telecom service providers



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the software-defined testing for 5G equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G testing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the transition from cable to OTA test methodologies and advent of a system-level approach will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 5G testing equipment market covers the following areas:

â€¢ 5G testing equipment market sizing

â€¢ 5G testing equipment market forecast

â€¢ 5G testing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G testing equipment market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Also, the 5G testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



