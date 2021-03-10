The Global Academy of Holistic Nursing: a Community of Holistic Nurse Scholars Committed to Advance Holistic, Humanistic, and Person-Centered Pathways to Healthcare

TOPEKA, Kan., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors is proud to announce the inauguration of the Global Academy of Holistic Nursing. The Academy, in support of the American Holistic Nurses Association's mission and in concert with the American Holistic Nurses Credentialing Corporation, will focus on advancing the Specialty of Holistic Nursing around the world. The vision is the creation of global communities who embrace the praxes of holistic health, wellness, and social justice. The unique purpose of the Academy is to cultivate a network of Holistic Nursing Scholars who have shown leadership and commitment to expanding sustainable transcultural and integrative caring-healing processes that effect global health care transformation.

Holistic Nurses recognize humans as holistic unitary beings comprised of energy fields, connected indivisibly with others and the environment. All things are interconnected, the behaviors and attitudes of one person affects those of others. Holistic nurses provide whole person-centered health care and purposefully create trusting relationships with others to promote and enhance their clients' potential for healing and promote wellbeing (AHNA/ANA, 2019).

The founding of the Academy creates opportunities for Holistic Nurses to contribute to advancing health care equity, access, and transformation globally. The Academy structures its committees based on Boyer's scholarship model for professional disciplines: education, practice, discovery through multiple types of inquiry, and advocacy for integration of the whole. Within this structure, Holistic Nurse Scholars can share their expertise, dialogue, and work collaboratively to advance the art and science of holistic nursing. The Academy provides a culture wherein scholarship is the vehicle and praxis is the goal.

Charter Members of the Academy noted, "This is exactly what I have been waiting for." "This is a place where holistic scholars are supported to create and disseminate their work." "New scholars have a place to be mentored as they develop critical research." "I am extremely honored and excited to be a part of GAHN. I think it is very important and greatly needed."

The Academy, founded and launched by Holistic Nurse Scholars, welcomes applications for the Inaugural GAHN Scholar cohort, April 1-30, 2021. Additional information regarding the Academy, membership criteria, and applications are available in the Scholar's Handbook located on the website: http://www.gahnscholars.org

