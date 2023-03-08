The Global Access Control Reader Market is forecast to grow by $809.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Access Control Reader Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the access control reader market and is forecast to grow by $809.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Our report on the access control reader market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising cyberattacks, malware infections, and other frauds, increased adoption and implementation of the mobility phenomenon and BYOD, and penetration of the internet and wireless network infrastructure.

The access control reader market is segmented as below:

By Type

Card based readers

Biometric readers

Keypad readers

Multi-technology readers

By End-user

Commercial

Government

Residential

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing innovations and implementations as one of the prime reasons driving the access control reader market growth during the next few years. Also, government improvements to security features and steady implementation of mobile-based access control will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the access control reader market covers the following areas:

Access control reader market sizing

Access control reader market forecast

Access control reader market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading access control reader market vendors that include Allied Universal, Anviz Global Inc., Atlas Copco AB, Axis Communications AB, Bell System Telephones Ltd., Brivo Inc., Genetec Inc., HID Global Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc., Nice SpA, Remsdaq Ltd., Salto Systems SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., sesamsec GmbH, Third Millennium Systems Ltd., Vanderbilt International GmbH, WaveLynx Technologies Corp., ZKTeco USA, and Zucchetti Axess Spa. Also, the access control reader market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

