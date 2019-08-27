NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Activated Alumina Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Plastics, Healthcare), By Application (Catalyst, Desiccant, Fluoride Adsorbent, Bio Ceramics), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5807270/?utm_source=PRN The global activated alumina market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 5.4%. Rising demand for the product across various end-use industries, such as water treatment, oil & gas, plastics and healthcare is anticipated to drive the market. Activated alumina is an inorganic substance that is produced by the dehydration of aluminum hydroxide at high temperature.

It is highly porous and exhibits tremendous surface area, which results in superior adsorbent capabilities.In addition, the product is resistant to thermal shock and abrasion and does not shrink, soften, swell, or disintegrate when immersed in water.

Shrinking freshwater reserves coupled with rising demand for water supply is expected to drive the water treatment sector over the coming years.Various government agencies are looking for effective ways to meet the cumulative need for regular water supply.

The drive to create a sustainable water treatment environment is expected to positively influence the product demand over the forecast period.

The product is used as an adsorbent in water treatment for fluoride removal.Fluoride is the waste that is associated with production of fertilizers, pesticides, semiconductors and steel and aluminum.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established the maximum contaminant amount of fluoride in water at 4ppm. Activated alumina can reduce these levels even further, thus, it is preferred over other methods of fluoride removal. Asia Pacific led the global market and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rapidly growing end-use industries in the region is the major factor driving the market.

Further key findings from the study suggest: • Fluoride adsorbent application led the global activated alumina market in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2025 • Oil & gas segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of revenue, from 2019 to 2025 due to growing number of installations of gas pipelines • Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2018and is expected to reflect the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 • Some of the key companies in the market are BASF SE; Honeywell International, Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Co.; and Axens SA • Most of these companies have undertaken strategies, such as have M&A, for business expansion and to provide better services • Majority of the key companies are concentrated in U.S., Europe, and in a few developed nations of Asia Pacific

