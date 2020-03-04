NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global adaptive security market is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.23% during the forecast period, 2020-2028. The shortcomings and limitations of traditional security solutions, the increasing need for security against cyber-attacks, and the need for security compliances and regulations are the factors boosting the growth of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868618/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

When it comes to the most calculated response and step towards dealing with data security for businesses, the term adaptive security takes center stage.Adaptive security architecture can become a mainstream method through suitable implementation.



Businesses need to adopt several methods to handle and prevent various threats, since hacking methods and cybersecurity threats have become more advanced. The adaptive security architecture will aid in dealing with cyber-attacks on the basis of a dynamic and effective modus operandi.

The adaptive security systems are being adopted by enterprises to protect their data, applications, and networks.There have been increasing threats of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and Ransomware attacks, whose main target are business systems, resulting in them incurring huge losses.



The rising number of attacks on authentication networks and cloud environments have resulted in increased threats for the traditional infrastructure.These factors are estimated to drive the market growth of adaptive security during the forecast period.



The large presence of well-established players in AI and machine learning have been beneficial for market growth prospects.The investments in R&D and product development have grown over the years so as to meet the varied demands of various end-users.



The global adaptive security market entails a fairly-competitive environment, comprising of many global and regional players.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

On a geographical basis, the global adaptive security market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.The North American market region garners the largest market share as of 2019, and is estimated to maintain the trend by the end of the forecast period.



The trend is attributed to the large presence of prominent market players, and the increasing investments by them for adopting AI for internal business operations.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent companies in the market are Trend Micro Inc, Rapid7, EMC RSA, Cisco Systems Inc, Juniper Networks, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. CISCO SYSTEMS INC

2. TREND MICRO INC

3. RAPID7

4. EMC RSA

5. JUNIPER NETWORKS

6. FIREEYE INC

7. PANDA SECURITY

8. ILLUMIO

9. CLOUDWICK

10. ARUBA NETWORKS

11. SYMANTEC CORPORATION

12. FORTINET INC

13. IBM CORPORATION

14. CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

15. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868618/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

