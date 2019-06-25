NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market



Adhesives films are pre-crystalized adhesive of various compounds such as acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, and phenol that are applied to the substrates in the form of films. Technavio's adhesive films market analysis considers the application of adhesive films in tapes, labels, graphics, and others. Our analysis also finds the use of adhesive films in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, tapes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for adhesive tapes in the medical sector will play a significant role in the tapes segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global adhesive films market looks at factors such as growth in the automobile industry, rising demand for adhesive films in APAC, and the technological advances in the labels industry. However, stringent regulations and policies, the threat of substitutes, and volatility in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the global adhesive films market size over the forecast period.







Global Adhesive Films Market:



Overview



Rise in demand for adhesive films in APAC



Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines are providing substantial growth opportunities for adhesive film manufacturers. Many vendors in the global adhesive films market are shifting their manufacturing activities into these countries due to the easy availability of raw materials, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and favorable government regulations. Moreover, the emergence of China and India as global manufacturing hubs for packaging, construction, automotive, and several other industry verticals will foster the growth of the global adhesive films market size at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for bioadhesive films



Bioadhesive films are being widely used for various applications in medical and F&B industries due to their low VOC content when compared to petroleum-based adhesives. They also possess better interfaces with biological fluids and tissues in the human body. Many vendors in the market are conducting R&D on the use of bioadhesive films in medical applications. These developments are expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global adhesive films market size during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of many players, the global adhesive films market is fairly fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several adhesive film manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Toray Industries Inc.



Also, the adhesive films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



