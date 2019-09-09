Global Advanced Wound Care Market to Reach $11,059.3 Million by 2024

Key questions answered in the report:

• How big is the advanced wound care market and what is its outlook for future?

• What are the drivers and restraints of this market?

• Which technologies dominate in this advanced wound care market?

• What will be the growth of sub segments of the advanced wound care market (advanced dressings, NPWT, biologics) and their sub-categories (films, alginates, single use NPWT, allograft, and others)?

• How will the advanced wound care market and its sub segments behave in different regions, and countries? What are the expected growth rates?

• What are the characteristics (GDP, disease prevalence, regulations, and reimbursements) of countries that are major market for advanced wound care products?

• What are the key developments in this market- mergers and acquisitions, product launches etc. in past 3 years?

• Who are the dominant players in this market and its sub-segments?

• What strategies are deployed by leading players to maintain market share?

Advanced Wound Care Market Forecast



The global advanced wound care market, by products, was valued to be $8,904.6 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach a market value of $11,059.3 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 3.62% from 2019 to 2024.

The market is subject to intense competition and the rising demand by the governments to reduce spending on healthcare is dragging the market growth. However, the future growth is expected to be driven by favorable demographic factors such as growing aging population and rising incidences of chronic wounds.



Expert Quote



"Emerging technologies such as crab shell bandages (involving usage of abundant proteins, chitin, complex hydrogels), bacteriophages, platelets, and stem cell therapy are expected to drive advanced wound care market in future. However, availability of these technologies in the market is a challenge for key players in the market as these products still needs to showcase incremental improvement from current advanced wound care technologies and in order to convince regulators across countries to reimburse these costly treatments such as stem cell therapy. It will take another 5-10 year for these emerging technologies to significantly capture market share from current technologies."



Scope of the Advanced Wound Care Market



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the global advanced wound care market in terms of various influencing factors, such as regional adoption trends, and key developments, among others.The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.



The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



Market Segmentation



The report on global advanced wound care market tracks trends, industry participants, and quantifies technologies that facilitates wound healing in conditions where standard wound care therapies fails. These technologies are classified under advanced wound dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, wound biologics and an array of emerging technologies such as oxygen therapy, electric simulation, spray mist, and shockwave therapy.



Diving further deep, this report also discusses and quantifies the various underlying conditions for wounds, wound care global burden, and application of advanced wound care in the management of chronic and acute wounds.



The above analysis is conducted at a regional and country level and markets have been sized and forecasted by considering impact of various trends.Major industry participants and their products have been thoroughly analyzed and forecasts of their performance, market share, and growth rates have been provided.



The report considers 2018 as the base year and forecasts the market for the period of 2019-2024.



Key Companies in the Advanced Wound Care Market



Acelity (3M), Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke, ConvaTec, Coloplast, Hartmann, Integra, BSN Medical, MiMedX, Medline and Organogenesis are some of the leading players in this market.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• Brazil



