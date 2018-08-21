LONDON, August 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in demand for stylish and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the market of automotive aerodynamics in the coming years







The global aerodynamic market for automotive is estimated to be USD 23.65 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.77 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2018 to 2025. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for stylish and fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the increase in the price of the vehicles due to the inclusion of various aerodynamic applications can restrain the growth of the automotive aerodynamic market.







Heavy commercial vehicle segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the aerodynamic market for automotive, in terms of value, by 2025



The higher weight of heavy commercial vehicles is a major reason for their higher fuel consumption as compared to light-duty vehicles.Moreover, their boxy shapes contribute to higher aerodynamic drag in these vehicles.







Engineers and designers are now coming up with sophisticated aerodynamic components such as wind deflectors, gap fairings, and side skirts, which can lower the fuel consumption of this vehicle type.Tremendous innovations are also being made in this vehicle type in relation to using lightweight materials for the manufacturing of these aerodynamic applications.







The huge scope of advancement of aerodynamics in HCVs in developing nations is expected to contribute to the higher growth of this vehicle type in the automotive aerodynamics market.



Passive systems segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the aerodynamic market for automotive, in terms of value



The passive aerodynamic applications have become increasingly important in today's vehicles.This is because these systems are significant contributors to reduction in fuel consumption in the ICE vehicles and reduction in battery usage in EVs.







This is achieved by reducing the drag force on the vehicle.Sometimes such systems are also installed to improve the aesthetic appeal of the vehicle.







The passive system market is already a saturated market for the LDVs and has a decent penetration for the HCVs in developed countries. Also, the lower cost of these systems as compared to active systems makes them a preferred choice of OEMs around the globe, thus making this segment the largest segment in the automotive aerodynamics market.







RoW is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive aerodynamics, in terms of value



RoW is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the aerodynamic market for automotive during the forecast period.The region comprises developing countries such as Brazil, Iran, and South Africa which have witnessed significant growth in the automobile sector in the recent past.







Vehicle manufacturers see Brazil as South America's biggest consumer market with an active economy and are hence focusing on expanding their reach in it.For instance, Nissan started manufacturing its Kicks model locally in Brazilian plant since April 2017 owing to its increased demand.







The plant was initially established in April 2014 for manufacturing Micra.The growth of this region's automotive market can be attributed to the rise in the demand for vehicles, the availability of cheap labor, and low production costs.







The aerodynamic market for automotive is expected to grow in line with the increase in automotive production in the region.







The study contains insights provided by various industry experts, ranging from automotive aerodynamic application manufacturers to automobile OEMs and various automotive associations. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:



• By Company Type: OEMs–33%, Tier I–42% and Tier II–25%



• By Designation: C Level–17%, D Level–33% and Others –50%



• By Region: Asia Pacific–58%, Europe–33% and North America–9%







Note: *Others includes sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



*Company tiers are based on the value chain; revenues of the companies have not been considered.



Tier 1s are automotive aerodynamic application manufacturers; tier 2s are automotive aerodynamic application component suppliers, Others* are OEMs and tier 3 companies.







Players profiled in the report are:



• Magna (Canada)



• Roechling Automotive (Germany)



• Plastic Omnium (France)



• SMP Deutschland GmbH (Germany)



• Valeo (France)



• SRG Global, Inc. (US)



• Polytec Holding AG (Austria)



• AP Plasman (Canada)



• INOAC Corporation (Japan)



• Rehau Ltd. (Switzerland)



• PU Tech Industry Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)



• Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG (Australia)



• HBPO GmbH (Germany)



• Spoiler Factory (Australia)



• Batz, S Coop. (Spain)



• Piedmont Plastics, Inc. (US)



• Airflow Deflector Inc. (US)



• Hilton Docker Mouldings Ltd (UK)



• Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)



• Sonceboz (Switzerland)







Research Coverage



The report covers the aerodynamic market for automotive by application (grille shutter, spoiler, air dam, side skirts, diffuser, wind deflectors, and gap fairing), by EV Type (BEV and HEV), by mechanism (active system and passive system), by vehicle type (light-duty vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles), and region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).







Reasons to Buy the Report:







The report provides insights into the following points:



• Market Penetration: The report provides comprehensive information on aerodynamic applications offered by the top players in the industry for the automotive market.



• Product Development/Innovation: The report provides detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the aerodynamic market for automotive.



• Market Development: The report offers comprehensive information about the aerodynamic market for automotive. The report analyzes the market for automotive aerodynamic applications across regions and provides comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets.



• Market Diversification: The report provides exhaustive information about emerging trends, market dynamics, and investments in the global aerodynamic market for automotive.







