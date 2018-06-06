NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace electrical de-icing system market to 2023 by application (tire rubber, non-tire rubber, plastic, ink, coating, and others), by aircraft type (civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (wings, engine, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404408



The future of the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market looks promising with opportunities in civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft. The global aerospace electrical de-icing system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are aviation regulations and certification standards regarding aircraft safety, and the increasing penetration of composites in aircraft wings and empennage section.



The key emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace electrical de-icing system industry, includes low power electrical de-icing systems.



Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market TrendsAerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market Forecast

Global Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market by Region



The study includes the aerospace electrical de-icing system market size and forecast for the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market through 2023, segmented by aircraft type, application, and region as follows:



Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market by Aircraft Type ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

Civil Aircraft Helicopter Military Aircraft



Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market by Application Type ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

Wings Engine Windshield Other



Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market by Region ($M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the aerospace electrical de-icing systems companies profiled in this report include United Technologies Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace, Cox & Company, Meggit PLC, Rockwell Collins (B/E Aerospace), GKN, Ultra Electronics, ITT Inc and others.



Lucintel forecasts that wings will remain the largest application segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because wings are most vulnerable to icing problems during flight. Large wings in commercial aircraft, particularly larger models like the B787, require extensive electrical systems that are very costly.



Within the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market, civil aircraft (includes commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, and general aviation) is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth by aircraft type. The growth of the civil aircraft segment is mainly driven by increasing aircraft deliveries and increasing penetration of composites in newly launched aircraft models with advanced technologies, like electric de-icing systems.



North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries in this region.



Some of the features of "Aerospace Electrical De-Icing System Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global aerospace electrical de-icing system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global aerospace electrical de-icing system market size by various applications such as aircraft and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global aerospace electrical de-icing system market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of aerospace electrical de-icing system in the aerospace electrical de-icing system market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of aerospace electrical de-icing system in the aerospace electrical de-icing system market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 10 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global aerospace electrical de-icing system market by aircraft type (civil aircraft, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (wings, engine, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this aerospace electrical de-icing system market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this aerospace electrical de-icing system market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this aerospace electrical de-icing system market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the aerospace electrical de-icing system market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the aerospace electrical de-icing system market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this aerospace electrical de-icing system market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this aerospace electrical de-icing system market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05404408



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-aerospace-electrical-de-icing-system-market-is-expected-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of-3-2-from-2018-to-2023--300660811.html