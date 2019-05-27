NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace wiring harness market to 2024 by Trends, opportunities and forecast in aerospace wiring harness market to 2024 by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (wing, fuselage, empennage, interior, front section, and engine), by market type (OEM and aftermarket), by insulation material (XL ETFE, TKT, PTFE, PI and others), by ampacity (0 to 10 AWG, 11 to 20 AWG, 21 to 30 A)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778615/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the global aerospace wiring harness market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, and military aircraft. The global aerospace wiring harness market is expected to reach an estimated $847 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.9% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing aircraft deliveries and more electrification in newer aircraft.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace wiring harness industry, includes development of lightweight and high heat resistance wires.



aerospace wiring harness market by aircraft



aerospace wiring harness market



aerospace wiring harness manufacturers



The study includes the aerospace wiring harness market size and forecast for the global aerospace wiring harness market through 2024, segmented by aircraft type, application type, insulation material, market type, by ampacity, and region as follows:



Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Aircraft Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million ft.) from 2013 to 2024]:

Commercial Aircraft Regional Aircraft General Aviation Helicopter Military Aircraft



Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Application Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million ft.) from 2013 to 2024]:

Wing Fuselage Empennage Interior Front Section Engine



Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Market Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million ft.) from 2013 to 2024]:

OEM Aftermarket



Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Insulation material [Value ($M) and Volume (Million ft.) from 2013 to 2024]:

XL ETFE TKT PTFE PI Others



Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Ampacity [Value ($M) for 2018]:

0 to 10 AWG 11 to 20 AWG 21 to 30 AWG



Aerospace Wiring Harness Market by Region [Value ($M) and volume (Million ft.) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the aerospace wiring harnesses companies profiled in this report include Safran, Latecoere, and GKN Aerospace are among the major suppliers of aerospace wiring harnesses.



XL ETFE will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to it's performance benefits, such as lightweight and heat resistance.



Within the aerospace wiring harness market, commercial aircraft will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing commercial aircraft delivery and growing electrification in newer aircrafts.



North America is expected to remain the largest region due to the presence of leading aircraft OEMs. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a significant increase in aircraft deliveries and the development of new aircrafts.



Some of the features of "Aerospace Wiring Harness Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global aerospace wiring harness market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million ft.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global aerospace wiring harness market size by various applications such as material, application, product type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global aerospace wiring harness market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of aerospace wiring harness in the global aerospace wiring harness market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of aerospace wiring harness in the global aerospace wiring harness market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 10 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities in the global aerospace wiring harness market by aircraft type (commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft), by application (wing, fuselage, empennage, interior, front section, and engine), by market type (OEM and aftermarket), by insulation material (XL ETFE, TKT, PTFE, PI and others), by ampacity (0 to 10 AWG, 11 to 20 AWG, 21 to 30 AWG), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this aerospace wiring harness market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this aerospace wiring harness market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this aerospace wiring harness market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the aerospace wiring harness market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this aerospace wiring harness market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this aerospace wiring harness market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778615/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

