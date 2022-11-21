The Global Agroscience Market is expected to grow by $24.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Agroscience Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the agroscience market and it is poised to grow by $24.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period. Our report on the agroscience market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shrinking arable land, introduction of biopesticides, and the growing adoption of sustainable agriculture.

The agroscience market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The agroscience market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Genetically modified (GM) seeds

â€¢ Biopesticides

â€¢ Biostimulants



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture as one of the prime reasons driving the agroscience market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of agricultural biotechnology and strategic partnerships and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on agroscience market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Agroscience market sizing

â€¢ Agroscience market forecast

â€¢ Agroscience market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading agroscience market vendors that include BASF SE, ADAMA Ltd., AgBiTech Pty Ltd., Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, Arysta LifeScience Corp., Bayer AG, Biostadt India Ltd., BioWorks Inc., Corteva Inc., FMC Corp., Koppert Biological Systems, Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Nutrien Ltd., Stoller Group, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, VALAGRO Spa, and Valent BioSciences LLC. Also, the agroscience market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



