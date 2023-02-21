The Global AI in IoT Market is forecast to grow by $16,087.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global AI in IoT Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the AI in IoT market and is forecast to grow by $16,087.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. Our report on the AI in IoT market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by analyzing IoT data faster, large-scale benefits of using IoT devices, and increased employee productivity.

The AI in IoT market is segmented as below:

By End-user

BFSI

IT and telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Component

Software

Services

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growth in industrial automation as one of the prime reasons driving the AI in IoT market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart cities and the prevention of fraud and malicious attacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the AI in IoT market covers the following areas:

AI in IoT market sizing

AI in IoT market forecast

AI in IoT market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading AI in IoT market vendors that include AIKairos Pvt. Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arundo Analytics Inc., Autoplant System India Pvt. Ltd., Avnet Inc., C3.ai Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Imagimob AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Thingstel Tech Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Uptake Technologies Inc., and SAS Institute Inc. Also, the AI in IoT market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

