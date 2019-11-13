NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Air Freight Services Market: About this market

This air freight services market analysis considers sales from manufacturing, retail, and other end-user industries. Our report also considers the sales of air freight services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the manufacturing segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing food and beverage production and growing exports will play a significant role in the manufacturing segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global air freight services market report looks at factors such as an increase in cross-border e-commerce activities, rapidly growing aviation infrastructure, and rising investments from air freight operators from buying new aircraft. However, high costs of air freight services, shifting preference toward other modes of transportation, and ongoing global trade war may hamper the growth of the air freight services industry over the forecast period.



Global Air Freight Services Market: Overview

Rapidly growing aviation infrastructure

Airfreight services require safe, functional, and affordable airport infrastructure. The global investment in commercial aviation infrastructure continues to grow as several regional airports are being developed, and existing airports are expanding to increase the cargo handling capacities. The increase in cross-border e-commerce activities has increased the demand for adequate infrastructure for cargo-ferrying airlines. This factor has created revenue-generating opportunities for airport authorities. Many e-commerce companies and mail and courier service providers prefer air freight services. This growing aviation infrastructure will lead to the expansion of the global air freight services market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Increasing conversion of passenger aircraft into cargo aircraft

The increasing adoption of express services in e-commerce has resulted in a rise in the demand from the passenger-to-freighter (PTF) conversion process. This has led the vendors to focus on pursuing significant fleet expansions to meet the needs of the e-commerce sector. Also, vendors are digitalizing airfreight services to improve efficiency. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global air freight services market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air freight manufacturers, that include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc.

Also, the air freight services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



