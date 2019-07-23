NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Air Humidifier Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Humidifier helps in reducing the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Air humidifiers also help to maintain the safe electric environment and reduce the static electricity effectively, which is the primary issue for compact discs, storage devices for computer, and other electronic equipment. The most important benefit that an air humidifier provides is making the home's environment less conducive to cold and flu germs. The abundance of colds in the winter season is due more to the dry air indoors, where airborne viruses thrive than the cold weather.



American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guides the construction of humidity controlled commercial and institutional buildings present in hot and humid climates. United States Environment Protection Agency (USEPA) provides the information regarding the health risks arising from uncontrolled humidity environment and recommends the maintenance procedures, further fuelling air humidifier market size from 2019 to 2025.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial and Industrial. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Vaporizers, Impeller Humidifier, Ultrasonic Humidifier and Evaporative Humidifiers. Vaporizers were the leading segment in the global market, due to recent developments in vaporizer lead to automatic regulation of humidity level due to inbuilt hygrometer, which is responsible for tracking the level of humidity in the room. In addition, these humidifiers are economically priced and hence affordable. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whirlpool Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Company, Airmatic, Inc., LG Corporation, CondAir Group AG and Armstrong International, Inc.

Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Commercial



• Industrial



By Type



• Vaporizers



• Impeller Humidifier



• Ultrasonic Humidifier



• Evaporative Humidifiers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Whirlpool Corporation



• United Technologies Corporation



• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



• The Procter and Gamble Company



• Airmatic, Inc.



• LG Corporation



• CondAir Group AG



• Armstrong International, Inc.



