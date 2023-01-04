The Global Air Traffic Management and Control Market is expected to grow by $3765.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Air Traffic Management and Control Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the air traffic management and control market and it is poised to grow by $3765.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. Our report on the air traffic management and control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing air traffic, the need for protection from harsh weather conditions, and the increasing importance of defense aircraft.



The air traffic management and control market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Communication

â€¢ Navigation

â€¢ Surveillance

â€¢ Automation



By End-user

â€¢ Commercial

â€¢ Military



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the preference for inorganic strategies among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the air traffic management and control market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing need for effective modernization of air traffic management and control systems and upgrades in air traffic communications at airports will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the air traffic management and control market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Air traffic management and control market sizing

â€¢ Air traffic management and control market forecast

â€¢ Air traffic management and control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air traffic management and control market vendors that include Adacel Technologies Ltd., Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corp., Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Frequentis AG, Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., Leonardo Spa, NEC Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SITA, SkySoftATM, Telephonics Corp., and Thales Group. Also, the air traffic management and control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



