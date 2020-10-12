NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft antenna market size is projected to grow from USD 203 million in 2020 to USD 403 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2025. The market is driven by various factors, such as such as the growing trend of modernization of aerospace sector and the rising demand for UAVs, eVTOL.







The aircraft Antenna market includes major players L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US), The Boeing Company (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft antenna production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

Commercial Aviation: The largest market share segment of the aircraft antenna market, by platform "

Commercial aviation is the platform segment contributing the largest share of the aircraft antenna market.The commercial aviation sector is expected to witness robust growth post-COVID-19 pandemic situation.



This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing air travel, the rise in disposable income of the middle-class population, and increased international trade and tourism across the globe.This increase in aircraft orders will drive the demand for antenna.



The increase in the application scope of antenna in the platform mentioned above is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Microstrip Antenna: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market, by antenna type. "



The microstrip antenna is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft antenna market.This is oweing to rising adoption of microstrip antenna in the aerospace sector.



This significant adoption of microstrip antenna is due to its advantages such as low manufacturing cost, small size of anteena, light weight and omni directional operation which makes it ideal for many application within aicraft.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the aircraft antenna market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft antenna market during the forecast period.The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced connectivity and navigation systems in the aviation industry.



With affordable air travel on the rise and relaxation in some government regulations, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing an increased procurement of LCCs. Additionally, an increasing aerospace & defense expenditure and expansion in airline networks in emerging nations, such as India and China, have accelerated the demand for aircraft antenna in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–25%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–30%

• By Designation: C Level–30%; Directors–30%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–30%; Asia Pacific–15%; Middle East–5%; and South America & Africa-5%



L3Harris Technologies Inc.(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Cobham Limited (UK), Collins Aerospace (US), The Boeing Company (US) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft antenna market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the aircraft antenna market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end-use, type, system, platform, technology, wing type, application By End Use, By Installation, By Platform, By Wing Type, By Application, By Frequency, By Antenna Type, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft antenna Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, and wherein aircraft antenna is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



