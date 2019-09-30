NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market: About this market

This aircraft fire protection system market analysis considers sales from military aircraft, commercial aircraft, and business aircraft applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of aircraft fire protection system in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial aircraft segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing preference of consumers for air travel will play a significant role in the commercial aircraft segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global aircraft fire protection system market report looks at factors such as advances in engine technologies, rising procurement of new-generation aircraft, and augmented safety protocols in aviation. However, frequent maintenance requirements, delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations, and barriers to the adoption of new technologies and equipment may hamper the growth of the aircraft fire protection system industry over the forecast period.



Global Aircraft Fire Protection System Market: Overview

Advancements in engine technologies

The R&D activities in engine fire protection system manufacturing is witnessing an increase due to the rising investments in the field of integrating advanced engine fire protection solutions. This has led to the development of next generation engines featuring integrated fire protection systems, which in turn, will lead to the expansion of the global aircraft fire protection system market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Innovations in manufacturing technology

Innovations in manufacturing such as the use of additive manufacturing technology has helped the designers to build more advanced fire protection systems. These systems offer enhanced safety against fire and are light in weight. The increasing use of such technologies is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the global aircraft fire protection system market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft fire protection system manufacturers, that include AAE Ltd., Aerocon Engineering Co., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Halma Plc, McWane Inc., Meggitt Plc, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the aircraft fire protection system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



