The global aircraft lighting market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Global Aircraft Lighting Market: About this market

This aircraft lighting market analysis considers sales from interior lighting and exterior lighting types. Our study also finds the sales of aircraft lighting in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the interior lighting segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing focus on enhancing customer comfort and the launch of various advanced interior lighting systems will play a significant role in the interior lighting segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global aircraft lighting market report looks at factors such as the growing popularity of low-cost and low-maintenance lighting solutions, increasing focus of airlines on passenger satisfaction, and rising M&A activities. However, delays in aircraft delivery, long product replacement cycle, and low power of vendors in the market may hamper the growth of the aircraft lighting industry over the forecast period.

Global Aircraft Lighting Market: Overview

Growing popularity of low-cost and low-maintenance lighting solutions

Most of the traditional lighting systems used in aircraft are expensive and require regular maintenance, including the frequent replacement of failed or discolored lighting elements and broken mounting units, thereby increasing the maintenance costs for the global aerospace industry. As a result, vendors in the market have produced LED lighting systems that help in overcoming these issues. LED lights to enhance the passenger appeal owing to their bright and uniform output of light throughout the cabin. Moreover, these lighting systems have a longer lifespan and come in a wide range of colors to suit the design of the cabin interior. Thus, the lower cost of LED lighting systems along with long-life and low maintenance requirements will lead to the expansion of the global aircraft lighting market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technologically improved lights

The global aircraft lighting market is currently witnessing rapid advances in advanced lighting solutions. Various vendors are investing heavily in the research and development of advanced lighting solutions for both commercial and military aircraft. For instance, Oxley Group is focusing on the development of various technologically advanced lighting solutions for military aircraft, such as complex air refueling lighting systems. The vendor is also investing heavily in the manufacture of specific flash patterns for the formation of anti-collision lights in both visible and infra-red. Market vendors are also conducting various research activities on human-centric lighting and their impact on passengers' photobiological and photometric response. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global aircraft lighting market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft lighting manufacturers, that include Astronics Corp., BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Plc, Honeywell International Inc., Oxley Group, Safran SA, SCHOTT AG, Soderberg Manufacturing Co. Inc., STG Aerospace Ltd., and United Technologies Corp.

Also, the aircraft lighting market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



