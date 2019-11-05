NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing emphasis to enhance safety and comfort of aircraft is one of major factors expected to drive the growth of the aircraft mounts market.

The global aircraft mounts market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 606 million in 2019 to USD 915 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025. The demand for aircraft mounts is growing with the rise in demand for better flight experience. With the rise in air passenger traffic worldwide, there has been a rise in the demand for enhanced flight experience through in-flight entertainment.



Based on end use, the replacement segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025

Based on the end use, the replacement segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025.The timely maintenance and inspection of aircraft mounts are necessary to ensure effective functioning of aircraft mounts to avert chances of engineering equipment getting damaged.



This, in turn, is leading to an increased demand for replacement of aircraft mounts.



Based on material, the aluminum alloys segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on material, the aluminum alloys segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Aluminum alloys are frequently used in the manufacturing of modern aircraft.



The aim of aircraft manufacturers to improve durability and reduce weight increased the demand for aluminum alloys that provide improved combinations of durability, strength, as well as damage tolerance.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft mounts in 2019

North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft mounts in 2019.The aviation industry is one of the profitable industries in North America.



Similarly, according to IATA, passenger traffic in North America grew by 6.5% in January 2019 as compared to January 2018. According to Boeing Business Outlook Estimates of 2019, 9,130 deliveries are expected from 2019-2038. These new aircraft deliveries subsequently are expected to drive the demand for aircraft mounts.



The break-up of profiles of primary participants for the aircraft mounts market has been given as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and Rest of the World (RoW) – 5%



Key players in the aircraft mounts market are LORD Corporation (US), GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Cadence Aerospace (US), MAYDAY Manufacturing (US), Shock Tech, Inc. (US), AirLoc Ltd. (US), VMC Group (US), and VibraSystems Inc. (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the aircraft mounts market based on end use (OEM and replacement), aircraft type, application, mount type, material, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to buy this report: This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments.The report covers the entire ecosystem of the market and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



