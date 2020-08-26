NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aircraft seating market size is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, increasing number of premium economy seats, and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft are the major drivers of aircraft seating market.



The aircraft seating market includes major players Safran (Zodiac Aeropsace) (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Geven S.p.A. (Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), and HAECO (Hong Kong). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft seating production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.



OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market, by end use. "



The OEM segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft seating market can be attributed to the growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, increasing number of premium economy seats.

WBA: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market, by aircraft type. "

Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment is projectedto be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seating market during the forecast period.The demand for interiors in wide boy aircraft is comparatively more than narrow body aircraft and regional transport aircraft as there is more space to install wide seats and other cabin interior products.



Major airlines operating wide body aircraft are focusing on upgrading their interiors to the latest technologies.

16G: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market, by seat type"

The 16G segment is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passenger aircraft should have seats capable of withstanding 16 times the force of gravity to increase the chances of survivability of passengers and flight attendants in case of accidents.



New seats undergo a series of tests to determine their strength, similar to crash tests which have to meet FAA safety standards.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the aircraft seating market.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seating market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the countries in this region upgrading their capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aircraft seating, thus offering a significant opportunity for OEM manufacturers to expand their businesses.

The projected rise in GDP during the next 10 years in emerging economies such as China present significant potential for the market.China, in recent times, has attracted significant foreign investments due to stable growth and robust developments in the economy.



The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) are among the region's regulatory bodies that ensure adherence to safety rules and air travel regulations within their respective countries. The leading manufactures of aircraft seats in the Asia Pacific include JAMCO Corporation (Japan) and AirGo Design (Singapore), among others which cater to the Asian market.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–40%; Europe–30%; Asia Pacific–20%; Middle East & Africa–5%; and South America-5%



Safran (Zodiac Aeropsace) (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Geven S.p.A. (Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), and HAECO (Hong Kong) are some of the leading players operating in the aircraft seating market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the aircraft seating market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end use, aircraft type, class, seat type, component, material, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Aircraft Seating Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the applications, wherein aircraft seating is used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.



