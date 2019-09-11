The global aircraft wireless routers market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Aircraft Wireless Routers Market: About this market

This aircraft wireless routers market analysis considers sales from both commercial and business aircraft and military aircraft. Our analysis also considers the sales of aircraft wireless routers in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the commercial and business aircraft segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the development of comprehensive cabin and cockpit connectivity solutions for business aircraft will play a significant role in the commercial and business aircraft segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global aircraft wireless routers market report looks at factors such as increase in preference for in-flight connectivity, emergence of regulatory norms, and coalition formation offering development opportunities. However, complexity of providing in-flight connectivity, vulnerability to security threats, and price fluctuations, inadequate supply, and their effect on final product delivery may hamper the growth of the aircraft wireless routers industry over the forecast period.

Global Aircraft Wireless Routers Market: Overview

Increase in preference for in-flight connectivity

The rising number of air-passengers around the globe is compelling airline operators to improve passenger experience during flights. This is increasing the demand for connectivity, especially long haul-flights making the airlines adopt to aircraft internet connectivity solutions. Several airlines provide in-flight Wi-Fi to passengers traveling in the first-class and the business class.

Moreover, regulatory bodies across the world are amending regulations to promote the use of electronic devices in aircraft. For instance, in December 2018, regulatory bodies in India introduced Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules to enable passengers to surf the Internet and make calls using their devices. The factors will lead the expansion of the global aircraft wireless routers market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Advancements in the field of satellite-based internet services

With the increasing focus on aircraft connectivity to diminish the time and the cost associated with the maintenance, several airlines are readily adopting advanced connected technology solutions. For instance, GX Aviation, a global broadband-based high-speed internet provider, is paving the way for enhanced aircraft connectivity. This network is a technology by Inmarsat, and its operated network of High-Throughput Satellites (HTS), allows seamless connectivity for onboard passengers in an aircraft. Such advancements in the field of satellite-based internet services are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global aircraft wireless routers market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft wireless routers manufacturers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., Cobham Plc, Curtiss-Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corp.

Also, the aircraft wireless routers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



