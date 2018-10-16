The Global Airless Packaging Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Airless Packaging



Airless packaging solutions are non-pressurized and tamper-proof dispensing systems that enable the delivery of products with no air intake and airtight sealing.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global airless packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.96% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airless packaging market for 2018-2022. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by end-user (personal care, healthcare, and home-care).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Airless Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Albéa

• AptarGroup

• HCP Packaging

• Quadpack

• Silgan Dispensing Systems



Market driver

• Increasing demand for luxury packaging

Market challenge

• Presence of stringent government regulations

Market trend

• Innovations in airless packaging

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



