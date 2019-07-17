NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Alcohol wipes contain isopropyl alcohol and are effective disinfectants. This alcohol wipes market analysis considers sales from both sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes and soft sanitizing alcohol wipes. Our analysis also considers the sales of alcohol wipes in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as premiumization will play a significant role in the sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes segment to maintain its market position. , our global alcohol wipes market report also looks at factors such increasing use of alcohol wipes for sanitizing medical equipment and devices, stringent regulations on disinfection and sterilization in the healthcare industry, and increasing preference for online ordering. However, uncertainties in an increase in the allergies caused by contact with alcohol wipes, high flammability of alcohol wipes, and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the alcohol wipes industry over the forecast period.







Alcohol wipes with almost 70% of alcohol are extensively used for disinfection. Alcohol wipes contain a high concentration of alcohol and purified water, which provides rapid antimicrobial protection against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The presence of purified water in the solution prevents the growth of pathogenic microorganisms on the infected skin. Therefore, alcohol wipes are in high demand by medical care centers for sanitizing the used equipment and devices. This demand for alcohol wipes will lead to the expansion of the global alcohol wipes market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Consumers are increasingly using alcohol wipes for cleaning household items and appliances as these wipes eliminate bacteria, fungus. grease, oil, and dirt. Alcohol wipes are extensively used for removing stiff stains from mirrors, sinks, and floors. Along with furniture, alcohol wipes are used for cleaning laptops, computer hardware, electronic devices, and other gadgets. Therefore, the growing use of alcohol wipes for cleaning household appliances is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global alcohol wipes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcohol wipes manufacturers, that include Cardinal Health Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Pal International Ltd., Robinson Healthcare Ltd., and The Clorox Co.



Also, the alcohol wipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



