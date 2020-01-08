NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Ale Beer Market: About this market

This ale beer market analysis considers sales from both on-trade and off-trade distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of ale beer in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the on-trade segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising popularity of pubbing and nightlife among millennials will play a significant role in the on-trade segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ale beer market report looks at factors such as growing online sales, product launches, and rising demand from millennials. However, stringent regulations on alcoholic beverages, campaigns against alcohol consumption, and rising competition from other beverages may hamper the growth of the ale beer industry over the forecast period.



Global Ale Beer Market: Overview

Growing demand from millennials

The demand for a wide range of alcoholic beverages, including ale beer, is high among millennials, who constitute a major segment of the global population. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2018, millennials almost exceeded baby boomers in the country. Factors such as the prevalence of social media and the expansion of multicultural consumers are creating an awareness of the authenticity of several types of ale beer among millennials. The on-trade spending and consumption of ale beer will lead to the expansion of the global ale beer market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about low-alcohol beer

With increasing focus on healthy food and beverages and the adoption of a healthier lifestyle, the preference for ale beer with low alcohol and low calories has increased worldwide. The increasing awareness among consumers about the perils of excessive alcohol drinking consumption such as migraines and increased risk of cancer is further is encouraging the shift to healthier options such as low-alcohol ale beer. Vendors operating in the global ale beer market are benefitting from this shift by introducing low-alcohol ale beer. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global ale beer market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ale beer manufacturers, that include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Also, the ale beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



