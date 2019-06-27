NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global all-in-one modular data center market was valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027. Factors such as rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, and bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall growth of all-in-one modular data center market.



Vendors have a huge opportunity with the increasing customer's demand.All-In-One Modular Data Center refers to the integration of computing, storage, and networking resources into a single package.



All-In-One Modular Data Center improves the IT reliability, and the amount of physical space occupied is reduced because the converged stack is designed as a single solution from the ground up.Although there is some degree of compaction with hyper-converged IT, the compaction is the result of technological improvements in IT equipment.



Data storage has also seen significant compaction, especially with the advent of solid state drives. All of this compaction in footprint, with simultaneous improvement in performance, has made it possible for a single rack of servers to process the same IT workload.



The most prominent region in global all-in-one modular data center market in 2018 accounted for North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.The Middle East and Africa, and South America held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in all-in-one modular data center market.



The growth of all-in-one modular data center market in North America is attributed to the presence of developed economies such as the US and Canada. Further, as per Cisco, internet traffic will grow 2.9 times during 2016-2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 24%. Moreover, internet traffic will reach 64.0 Exabytes/month in 2021, up from 21.7 Exabytes/month in 2016. Also, the number of network devices is expected to grow from 2.5 Bn in 2016 to 4.4 Bn in 2021.



The overall all-in-one modular data center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the all-in-one modular data center market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the global all-in-one modular data center market based on all the segmentation provided to five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the all-in-one modular data center industry.The major companies operating globally in the all-in-one modular data center market includes Rittal GmbH & Co.



KG, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Active Power, Inc., and NTT Communications among others.



