Global Alprazolam Market: About this market

This alprazolam market analysis considers sales of alprazolam in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the anxiety segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of campaigns to raise awareness about anxiety will play a significant role in the anxiety segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global alprazolam market report looks at factors such as increased drug dependency associated with the use of alprazolam, increasing prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders, and low cost of drugs. However, stringent regulatory policies, adverse side effects, and social stigma associated with anxiety and panic disorders may hamper the growth of the alprazolam industry over the forecast period.

Global Alprazolam Market: Overview

Increasing prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders

The global alprazolam market is expected to benefit significantly from the strong prevalence of psychiatric indications such as anxiety and panic disorders. The increasing number of campaigns focusing on raising awareness about the severity of anxiety and panic disorders is expected to boost the demand for drugs for the treatment of such indications The prevalence of anxiety and panic disorders is also on the rise in the younger population due to changing lifestyles and increasing stress. As per a study conducted by the NIHI(National Institute of Health), panic disorders are prevalent in approximately 2.9% of the adult population in the US, with the prevalence rate being significantly higher in women than in men. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global alprazolam market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Use of alprazolam in new research areas

The use of alprazolam was strictly limited to treat anxiety and panic disorders. However, with the growing demand for novel therapeutics for various indications, the research on alprazolam as a potential treatment option for other indications is increasing. Clinical-stage pharmaceutical vendors are collaborating to research alprazolam for the treatment of epilepsy. These vendors are focusing on developing Staccato Alprazolam as a Rapid Epileptic Seizure Termination (REST) therapy for providing relief from acute repetitive seizures. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global alprazolam market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alprazolam manufacturers, that include Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Endo International Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Mylan NV, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and UCB SA.

Also, the alprazolam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



