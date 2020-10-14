The Global Aluminum Casting Market is expected to grow by 6.81 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Aluminum Casting Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the aluminum casting market and it is poised to grow by 6.81 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on aluminum casting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing use of aluminum casting in electric vehicles (EV) and an increase in construction activities. In addition, the growing use of aluminum casting in electric vehicles (EV) is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aluminum casting market analysis includes the application segment and geographical landscapes.



The aluminum casting market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Heavy machinery and industrial

• Aerospace and defense

• Construction

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South Africa



This study identifies the stringent regulations for environmental protection as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum casting market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our aluminum casting market covers the following areas:

• Aluminum casting market sizing

• Aluminum casting market forecast

• Aluminum casting market industry analysis





