LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Stick-Built, Semi-Unitized, Unitized), By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5744648



The global aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to reach USD 54.38 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The need to protect exterior walls coupled with the upsurge in the construction of commercial buildings, including offices and institutions, in developed and developing economies is anticipated to drive the demand. The growth can also be ascribed to the increasing demand for enhanced moisture management and energy-efficient solutions.



Furthermore, government regulations pertaining to green buildings remain to be the key driver for the aluminum curtain wall market.For instance, the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) aims at improving energy performance of buildings, while considering indoor and outdoor climate conditions, local requirements, and cost-effectiveness.



The directive is pertinent to new and old buildings, which are under the process of renovation. Curtain walls systems decrease HVAC costs and improve building energy efficiency.



The increasing demand for eco-friendly infrastructure, owing to stringent regulations and rising awareness regarding environmental deterioration, is anticipated to favorably impact the demand over the forecast period.Moreover, rapid urbanization, along with rising disposable income in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, and Thailand, is anticipated to spur the construction of residential and commercial buildings.



This is expected to positively influence growth of the aluminum curtain wall market over the forecast period.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Unitized type accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to factors such as enhanced quality control, efficient air and water infiltration performance, and minimal installation time

• Commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR exceeding 9.0% from 2019 to 2025, owing to the growing demand for high-end entertainment, recreational, and shopping complexes

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant CAGR exceeding 11.0% over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for retail spaces coupled with high disposable income

• The key players, such as Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.; EFCO Corporation; GUTMANN AG; HansenGroup Ltd.; and Kawneer Company, Inc. led the aluminum curtain wall market in 2016. They emphasize on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions



