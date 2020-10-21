The Global Aluminum Market is expected to grow by 13.66 mn tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period
Global Aluminum Market 2020-2024
Oct 21, 2020, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the aluminum market and it is poised to grow by 13.66 mn tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on aluminum market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for aluminum cans in the beverage industry and increasing demand of aluminum in electric vehicles. In addition, rising demand for aluminum cans in the beverage industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The aluminum market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.
The aluminum market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Transportation
• Construction
• Packaging
• Electrical engineering
• Others
By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• MEA
• South America
This study identifies stringent regulations for environmental protection as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our aluminum market covers the following areas:
• Aluminum market sizing
• Aluminum market forecast
• Aluminum market industry analysis
