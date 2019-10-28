Ammonium Sulfate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Liquid, Solid), By Application (Fertilizers, Industrial, Food Additives), By Region (MEA, APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763737/?utm_source=PRN

The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% Rising usage of nitrogen-based fertilizers to increase the crop yield is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Need for nutrients, such as nitrogen and sulfur, is also expected to drive the market in the years to come. Ammonium sulfate is widely used for food additive application. It is used as an inorganic salt in food industry. Ammonium sulfate has a slightly salty taste with no aroma and is commonly used due to its high solubility characteristics. Thus, high demand for food additives is also expected to benefit the market growth.

Traditionally ammonium sulfate was produced by neutralization process; however, there are several methods of extracting ammonium sulfate, such as caprolactam, gypsum, coke oven, and others.The Asia Pacific region led the global market in the past and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

China is expected to remain a major consumer in the regional market owing to the availability of product at low cost and advancements in agricultural techniques. Furthermore, growing food & beverages industry is boosting the demand for ammonium sulfate as a food additive, thereby driving the overall market.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• In terms of revenue, the solid ammonium sulfate product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period

• Fertilizers application led the global ammonium sulfate market with a share of over 91.6% in 2018

• North America has emerged as a promising region on account of stringent environmental regulations and increasing sulfur-deficient soils

• Some of the key companies in the market are BASF SE; Domo Chemicals GmbH; Honeywell International, Inc.; and SABIC

• These companies focus on R&D to develop new product applications in biochemistry and for producing ammonium salts

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763737/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

