This amyloidosis therapeutics market analysis considers sales from systemic amyloidosis and other amyloidosis types. Our analysis also considers the sales of amyloidosis therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the systemic amyloidosis segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of the condition and recent drug approvals will play a significant role in the systemic amyloidosis segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global amyloidosis therapeutics market report looks at factors such as high prevalence of associated risk factors of amyloidosis, growth of geriatric population, and increasing research funding for rare diseases. However, lack of curative therapies, difficulty in diagnosis, and high cost of approved therapies may hamper the growth of the amyloidosis therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Amyloidosis Therapeutics Market: Overview



Increasing research funding for rare disease



The global amyloidosis therapeutics market has only three approved drugs for the treatment of the condition. Although the amyloidosis is rare, the increasing prevalence of the condition and the lack of approved therapies have resulted in an unmet need for treatment using drugs that are available in the market. This has resulted in the intense R&D of novel therapies by vendors and research institutes for the development of treatment options for amyloidosis. Many organizations, such as Vasculitis Foundation and National Organization for Rare Disorders, have been providing research funding to small or mid-sized companies to complete their clinical trials and launch drugs. This Increasing research funding will lead to the expansion of the global amyloidosis therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



Special drug designations



Drugs that treat amyloidosis and therapeutic candidates (under development) for the treatment of the condition have been awarded special drug designations by regulatory bodies considering their proven efficacy. Many such drugs received designations such as the breakthrough drug designation and the orphan drug designation from regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the EMA. The sponsors of these drugs receive various incentives and tax benefits, encouraging vendors to expedite R&D on new molecules. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global amyloidosis therapeutics market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amyloidosis therapeutics manufacturers, that include AbbVie Inc., Allergan Plc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the amyloidosis therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



