Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market: About this market

This anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market analysis considers sales from both barcode and RFID technologies. Our study also finds the sales of anatomic pathology track and trace solutions in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the barcode segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as lower cost of barcode systems compared with RFID will play a significant role in the barcode segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market report looks at factors such as the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories, rising demand for timely disease diagnosis, and high frequency of human errors. However, increasing healthcare costs, geopolitical uncertainties, and intense competition among vendors may hamper the growth of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions industry over the forecast period.



Global Anatomic Pathology Track and Trace Solutions Market: Overview

Growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories

Vendors manufacturing anatomic pathology track and trace products are adopting automated solutions comprising high throughput machines integrated with automated sample collection and analysis techniques. Automated techniques have facilitated rapid and high precision results. Moreover, automation has also enabled an increase in production and reduction in time without compromising the quality and purity standards. Moreover, the use of automated systems for device-to-device communication and digital barcoding for sample tracking make traceability precise and cost-effective. Thus, the growing adoption of automated systems in laboratories will lead to the expansion of the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Digitization of healthcare

Digitization has been increasing globally, with the emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Some of the benefits of implementing digitization in the healthcare industry are a better doctor and patient co-ordination, communication between multiple physicians, real-time health information, and data security. Digitization has a massive impact on the healthcare and diagnostics industry by enhancing and saving millions of people. The use of digitization in anatomic pathology track and trace solutions results in better efficiency of the specialty, more reproducible specimens, and reduction in the workload of pathologists. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anatomic pathology track and trace solutions manufacturers, that include Agilent Technologies Inc., AP Easy Software Solutions, Cerebrum Corp., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Data Co. Inc., LigoLab LLC, PHC Holdings Corp., Primera Technology Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Also, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



