Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market: About this market



This anesthetic gas masks market analysis considers sales from both disposable and reusable anesthetic gas mask. Our analysis also considers the sales of anesthetic gas masks in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the disposable anesthetic gas masks segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the primary benefit of eliminating chances of infection transmission and lower per-unit cost compared with reusable anesthetic gas masks will play a significant role in the disposable anesthetic gas masks segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global anesthetic gas masks market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors, increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia, and use of inhalational anesthesia in special population. However, uncertainties in intense competition among vendors, lack of trained anesthesiologists, and drawbacks and limitations of anesthetic gas masks may hamper the growth of the anesthetic gas masks industry over the forecast period.

Global Anesthetic Gas Masks Market: Overview



Increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors

The prevalence of several diseases, such as CVD, neurological diseases, orthopedic disorders, and cancers, is steadily increasing. This will lead to the rising number of surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia, which will drive the expansion of the global anesthetic gas masks market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization, of anesthetic gas masks

Vendors are focusing on innovating anesthesia disposables with lightweight interfaces, styles, and sizes, with increased comfort and efficiency along with advanced design. For instance, the launch of ClearLite anesthetic face mask by Intersurgical Ltd. offers superior seal performance with minimum pressure reducing the risk of potential trauma and discomfort. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global anesthetic gas masks market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anesthetic gas masks manufacturers, that include Ambu AS, General Electric Co., Intersurgical Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Smiths Group Plc., Vyaire Medical Inc.



Also, the anesthetic gas masks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

