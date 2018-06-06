LONDON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global angiographic catheters market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period



The global angiographic catheters market is expected to reach USD 1,402.8 million by 2022 from USD 980.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, demand for angiographic catheters for the diagnosis of arterial blockages, and preference for minimally invasive surgeries. On the other hand, increasing preference for medication over surgeries is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Coronary segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into coronary, endovascular, neurology, oncology, and other applications.The coronary segment accounted for the largest share and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of diseases such as CVDs are the main factors driving the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period

Geographically, the angiographic catheters market was dominated by Europe, followed by Asia Pacific in 2017.Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and healthcare expenditure in the region.



Growing awareness further increases the growth of the market in the region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–57%, Tier 2–37%, Tier 3–6%

• By Designation: Distributors –59%, Manufacturers –28%, Industry Consultants –13%

• By Region: North America–31%, Europe–28%, Asia Pacific–28%, Rest of World –13%



The key players in the angiographic catheters market include Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (US), Terumo Medical (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), and Merit Medical System (US)



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the angiographic catheters market by application and region.Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides procedural volume, re-usage scenario, distribution channel, and competitive landscape that cover growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years.



In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output in order to remain successful.



