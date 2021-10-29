The Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Will Grow to USD 701.02 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.78%

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Angling & Hunting Equipment Market Research Report by Product, Distribution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Angling & Hunting Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 472.87 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 503.67 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% reaching USD 701.02 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Angling & Hunting Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Accessories, Archery, ATV Accessories, Cameras & Accessories, Clothing, Decoys, Fishing Rods & Reels, Game Calls, Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage, Hearing Protection, Optics &Scopes, Knives & Tools, Lures & Terminal Trackers, Packs & Bag Packs, and Tree Stands.

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and the United Kingdom .

Companies Mentioned

Costa Del Mar Inc.

Duluth Holdings Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Maver UK Ltd.

Newell Brands Inc.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Co. Ltd.

Pradco Outdoor Brands Inc.

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Rather Outdoors, LLC

Sea Master Enterprise Co. Ltd.

The Orvis Company Inc.

Tica Fishing Tackle

W.C. Bradley Co.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Angling & Hunting Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing Consumer Preference for Outdoor Recreational Activities Coupled with Growing Trend of Travel and Vacation

5.2.2. Increasing Government Focus on Improving Local Tourism

5.2.3. Demand from Local Fish Market and Fish Processing Companies

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High Priced Products to Own

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing Influence of Social Media to Create Awareness Regarding Unique Spots as well Activities to Visit

5.4.2. Increasing Sales through E-Commerce

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Concerns Regarding License Approval of Fisheries and Hunting



6. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accessories

6.3. Archery

6.4. ATV Accessories

6.5. Cameras & Accessories

6.6. Clothing

6.7. Decoys

6.8. Fishing Rods & Reels

6.9. Game Calls

6.10. Gun Accessories, Maintenance & Storage

6.11. Hearing Protection, Optics & Scope

6.12. Knives & Tools

6.13. Lures & Terminal Trackers

6.14. Packs & Bag Packs

6.15. Tree Stands



7. Angling & Hunting Equipment Market, by Distribution

8. Americas Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



9. Asia-Pacific Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Angling & Hunting Equipment Market



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



List of Figures



List of Tables



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4esqkn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

