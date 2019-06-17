The global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market size is expected is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growing demand for several dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat products has resulted in the expansion of production capacities by vendors. For instance, in 2018, Amul, an Indian dairy brand, announced its plans to expand its business operations in the US by acquiring a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin. The company is planning to produce dairy products such as paneer, ghee, cheese, and butter at the new plant. In the same year, another Indian dairy brand Ananda Dairy announced its plans to set up a new processing plant in Uttar Pradesh, India. The company also has plans to launch over a thousand retail stores across India by 2020. The increasing investments in expanding production capabilities in the dairy industry will result in an increase in the production of various dairy products, including anhydrous milk fat. As a result of these factors, the global anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5784020/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Increase in M&A



Key players in the anhydrous milk fat market are acquiring smaller market players to gain access to new products and technologies at lower costs. M&A activities are also helping companies to increase their market share. For instance, Groupe Lactalis acquired an Indian company, Prabhat Dairy Ltd. in January 2019. The increasing cases of M&A activities are boosting the growth of the market.



The increasing popularity of vegan diet



The growing awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet has encouraged several consumers to adopt a vegan lifestyle. The increasing popularity of veganism across countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the anhydrous milk fat (butter oil) market size during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market is fairly fragmented with several payers occupying the market share.



Companies such as Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd. and Groupe Lactalis have intensified the competition. Factors such as the increase in the number of M&A activities and the increasing investments to expand production capacities will provide significant growth opportunities for anhydrous milk fat manufacturers. Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Meadow Foods Ltd., Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5784020/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

