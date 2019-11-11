NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing incidences of diseases in livestock and increasing livestock production are encouraging animal hygiene projects, which is projected to drive the overall growth of the animal disinfectants market.

The global animal disinfectants market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing incidences of diseases in livestock and increasing regulations concerning terminal disinfection to prevent potential outbreaks are factors projected to drive the market growth. However, high entry barriers, high costs, and long durations associated with the development of disinfectant compounds are projected to hinder the growth of the market.



The dairy cleaning segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2018.

The dairy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value.Disinfectants are widely used in the dairy industry for cleaning dairy equipment.



The cleaning of dairy cattle involves removing equipment and bedding before cleaning; the nature of the surfaces also influences the disinfection process.For instance, rough and porous surfaces are difficult to disinfect, in comparison to smooth surfaces.



Both the milking parlor and milking machines must be cleaned daily.Additionally, surfaces should be cleaned regularly to avoid the growth of pathogens.



Due to these factors, the dairy cleaning segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The iodine segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the animal disinfectants market.

The iodine segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2019.Many forms of iodine are used in disinfectants for animal health and food processing.



The natural properties of iodine ensure its applicability in other applications, including biological applications.Iodine is increasingly available in seaweeds, which are its most common commercial source.



However, it is also found in seawater, other brines, and nitrate deposits. Aqueous iodine (Lugol's solution) or alcoholic iodine solutions are most commonly used as antiseptics, due to which the iodine segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectants market.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018.The presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and their growth rate are factors projected to drive the growth of this market.



Furthermore, the region has witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan.This increase in the number of feed mills and feed production in the region reflects positively on the growth of the animal disinfectants market.



According to the Alltech Feed Survey of 2018, the region witnessed a 7% increase in its feed production from 356.5 million tons in 2012 to 381.1 million tons in 2017.



In-depth interviews were conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, animal disinfectanta' manufacturers, and executives from various key organizations operating in the animal disinfectants market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level: 30%, D-level: 20%, and Others*: 50%

• By Region: Asia Pacific: 25%, Americas: 15%, Europe: 40%, RoW**: 10%, South America: 10%



*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes the Middle East and Africa.



The animal disinfectants market comprises major manufacturers such as Neogen Corporation (US), GEA Group (Germany), Zoetis Inc. (US), Lanxees AG (Germany), Kersia Group (France), Virox Animal Health (US), CID Lines (Belgium), Theseo Group (France), Evans Vanodine (UK), Krka (Slovenia), Diversey Inc. (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Fink-Tec GmbH (Germany), Laboratoire M2 (Canada), and DeLaval Inc. (Sweden). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the animal disinfectants market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The study covers the animal disinfectants market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential across different segments such as type, application, form, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall animal disinfectants market and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



