The global anti-acne cosmetics market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

Global Anti-acne cosmetics constitute medicinal properties that help prevent and treat blackheads, pimples, whiteheads, and severe forms of lesions caused by acne. This anti-acne cosmetics market analysis considers sales from mask, emulsion, and cleanser. Our analysis also considers the sales of anti-acne cosmetics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the cleanser segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as offering gel and cream face wash with an all-in-one facial solution will play a significant role in the cleanser segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global anti-acne cosmetics market report also looks at factors such as premiumization of anti-acne cosmetic products, expansion of organized retailing, increasing dermatologist, social media and celebrity endorsements for anti-acne cosmetics. However, availability of counterfeit brand products, the risk associated with chemical preservatives in cosmetic products, growing importance for acne therapeutics may hamper the growth of the anti-acne cosmetics industry over the forecast period.







To generate more sales volume and revenue, vendors continuously focus on strengthening their distribution networks in organized retailing. They try to gain maximum consumer footprints in all types of retailing distribution channels, including drugstores, department stores, specialty stores, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. Organized retail distribution is considered as the most effective mode of distribution, as it allows consumers to touch and feel the products before purchasing. Over the last decade, the specialty store format has witnessed steady growth, as it is considered the most convenient retail channel for both end-users and vendors. Thus, expansion of organized retailing will lead to the expansion of the global anti-acne cosmetics market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



The growing demand for natural and organic anti-acne cosmetics is an emerging trend that will show a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Customers prefer organic products, as they do not contain any synthetic chemicals and are perceived not to have any side effects. Consumers are more conscious about their health and are aware of the synthetic chemicals used in regular products, which has fueled the demand for more natural and organic anti-acne cosmetics. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of a few major players, the global anti-acne cosmetics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-acne cosmetics manufacturers, that include Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., KOSÉ Corp., L'Oréal SA, and Unilever Group.



Also, the anti-acne cosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



